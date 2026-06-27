Welcome to The Beef Brief, a new monthly column that explores and reports some of the most pressing topics in the beef industry.
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Welcome to The Beef Brief, a new monthly column that explores and reports some of the most pressing topics in the beef industry.
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The hot summer months can be a challenge for cattle herds. Heat can affect performance in several ways, including average daily gains and repr…
DES MOINES — When the Illinois Pork Producers Association shared a guide touting creative pork recipes with the Chicago Public Schools’ food s…
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