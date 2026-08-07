Lisa Link serves as the assistant deputy director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Tourism, which drives visitation to and within Illinois.
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Lisa Link serves as the assistant deputy director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Tourism, which drives visitation to and within Illinois.
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