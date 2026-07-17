Women play a vital role in U.S. agriculture — contributing through production, advocacy, education, and entrepreneurship, while also improving rural communities through leadership and outreach.
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Women play a vital role in U.S. agriculture — contributing through production, advocacy, education, and entrepreneurship, while also improving rural communities through leadership and outreach.
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When most people think of crops in the Midwest they think of the common offerings — corn, soybeans and wheat.
For Matt Moreland, agritourism started as a necessity on his farm, a need to do something different in the face of hard times.
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