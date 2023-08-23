In a week like this, it’s more how we react to the news, not the news, says Don Roose, market analyst with U.S. Commodities in Des Moines.

“It’s a key week,” he says.

It’s when the trade hears what real people in the field are saying as the Pro Farmer Crop Tour begins. They visit many of the same fields year after year, so it’s important how this year compares to other years — more important than how this year compares to USDA numbers, Roose says.

There’s more respect for the seasonality of approaching harvest right now than the supply. There is usually a setback in conditions as the crops reach maturity. The heat will likely take a real toll on northeast Iowa, Minnesota and variable areas, he said.

In the big picture at this time, the market is trying to figure out what the real value of corn is now and for the future.

“Is it between $3.50 and $4.50 or between $5 and $5.50? We are trying to figure that out,” Roose says.

To some, the price looks historically high, the question is, is this the new normal?

“We have to sort that out,” Roose said.

Six dollars is probably too high with global competition, $5 is attainable, $4.50 might be the new support — even $4, he said.

“This is definitely a year where we start to figure that out,” he said.

As for this moment, traders are still keeping an eye on the Black Sea shipping lanes, says Jack Scoville, market analyst with Price Group. So far, Ukraine has been able to get corn and grain out. But the cost is going up as Russian attacks continue.

“We wonder how long they will be able to keep it up,” Scoville said.

There needs to be better news for exports for corn, but also for soybeans to move the market.

Close attention will be paid to the extreme weather, especially in Iowa this week. As for the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, Scoville says, “They should see some pretty good stuff.”

The crops they are looking at won’t have been stressed as much so by the latest round of heat and dry weather in some areas.