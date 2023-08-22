People are also reading…
This week was a great opportunity to make hay while the sun shined, and we did like many others. Most of the days till the weekend were quite pleasant, with temps on the cooler side with nice breezes to work in. The corn crop is turning and has lost its luster of deep green over much of the area, signs that fall is around the corner and summer is winding down. After going to and watching the state fair, we should all be proud of Illinois agriculture, its youth and the rich history of being the No. 1 industry in our state. Let’s build on the positives!