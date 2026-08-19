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Harvest has begun! This past week’s heat has helped a few early corn fields dry down rather quickly. Early reports find strong yields and moisture in the mid to low 20s. Early soybeans are beginning to turn and most look to have quite a few well-filled pods now that the leaves are beginning to drop. Despite the heat, the later-planted crops still in growing/reproductive stages are luckily finding spotty rains to minimize late-season stress and help them finish out. A cool front pushed through thunderstorms Sunday night which brings promise for a cooler week ahead and some additional rain events by mid-week.