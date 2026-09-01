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We’re in for a hot one! Hopefully this is our “second summer.” Since we’ve already gone through our “false fall,” I'm hoping we’ll be in the clear for normal harvest weather after this coming week. Harvest continues to progress slowly as more corn begins to reach the mid-20s and below. Yield reports remain really strong as the early-planted fields had near perfect conditions all season. I was able to harvest 60 acres of some experimental (Minnesota transplants) group 1.9 soybeans that were under irrigation, and they performed quite well. They had quite a few green leaves and pods on them but tested 12 to 13%. Since we were able to catch the pre-harvest/August spot price with these, it seems I have a strong case to try it again next year.