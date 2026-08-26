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The dry, warm week advanced the corn and soybeans across the county. We did get another timely rain that continues to help the later planted crops. The double-crop soybeans are looking mighty fine! Early corn moisture is now in the upper teens, and most fields are yielding consistently strong. Soybean fields are beginning to show a golden hue with sporadic patches of yellow signaling harvest is maybe a couple weeks out. Pods continue to fill out nicely, and still not seeing much disease or insect pressure. A front moved in Saturday night to help bring cooler, drier air from the north, giving us a small glimpse of fall weather we are all looking forward to.