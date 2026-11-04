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The threat of rain — that is yet to come — pushed nearly everyone in the area to finish harvest over the weekend. They say Tuesday’s the day it will finally get here and bring about an inch, but I’ll believe it when I see it. Still, lots of tillage happening along with dry fertilizer and lime being spread. Many seem to be assessing equipment repair needs post-harvest and doing some waterway and ditch cleanup while things are still rather dry. Wheat fields are starting to show some minor stress with the temperatures staying up and are in need of a quick drink to keep going strong.