People are also reading…
Last week allowed for another flurry of spraying and planting across the county. It dried out enough for some replants in low-lying areas and creek bottoms. With the warmer weather, we are seeing a flush of weed pressure that has pushed through the preemerge. The early corn is now nearly waist high, fully canopied, and the early beans (15-inch rows) have nearly closed their rows and regained their color as they start fixing their own nitrogen. The later-planted crops still look good and are advancing through their stages a bit quicker than the early fields did. Wheat is beginning to shift to its golden hue, and combines are starting to wake from their winter slumber for some needed maintenance and setup. There might be a select few fields ready by the end of the month, but most will harvest the first part of June.