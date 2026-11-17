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Despite an uncertain and concerning start, 2026 shaped up to be a prosperous year for our area. A warm spring that allowed for early planting windows, well-timed rains throughout most of the growing season, and an unusual harvest price rally/stabilization all lined up just right to allow for record bean yields, gross revenue and strong corn production across most hybrids. We continued to encounter headwinds on the input pricing front (fertilizer, fuel and electric), but the above-mentioned tailwinds helped to counteract them, for now. We will go into the next year with cautious optimism since we continue to stare down the barrel of “out of line” input prices, but we have faith in our advocate groups to guide our legislators and input providers see the challenges we continue to face as they work to find real, long-term solutions that will help stabilize the farm industry. Here’s to another year. … Cheers!