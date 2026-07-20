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We had a very hot week to work in, but it did come with some benefits. Soybeans have been recovering from excessive water a week ago, and the cooler nights have helped for the corn to get through pollination. More hay was baled with little pressure from scattered rain chances — as they say, “make hay while the sun shines.” This time of year, it doesn't take much to break a sweat, so the laundry machine was getting a workout to keep us in dry clothes. The mowers, sprayers and airplanes are busy everywhere, but the summer is slipping away. Stay cool.