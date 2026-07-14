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We had a great weather week overall — quite warm at times, and the weekend ended with a few scattered showers in the area. Most prominent was probably around the Springfield area, which was 3-plus inches, but the Morgan County Fair came out with some great days and fair weather and everyone had a great time. Overall weather was great for haying and farming purposes, and the crops are looking better with a drier stretch to give them — the soybeans, especially — a little relief from the wetter weather we did have.