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The combines began to roll in our area with moisture levels that are very dry to 26%. Temps of course are hot and will test your physical ability to the max and drying this corn at a fast rate. Many people are waiting till after the Labor Day weekend to start and start in earnest next week, so the lines will be longer soon since everyone is eager to see what crop yields are in their location. Don't know if I have ever seen a corn crop turn so fast, but the heat is intense. Hope everyone has a SAFE harvest and takes one day at a time.