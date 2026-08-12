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Another half inch to three‑quarters of an inch of rain fell this past week, and overall, it was a really nice stretch of weather. Disease pressure remains low, with gray leaf spot being the main issue showing up in corn. I’ve heard of aphids in the area, but reports seem scattered and inconsistent. Soybeans continue to set a lot of pods and look very promising. Corn is harder to pin down — ear size varies quite a bit across fields. Some ears make you think it’s going to be a bin‑buster, while others look noticeably short. Even with that variability, kernel depth looks good, and with the current weather pattern for grain fill, I’d expect kernel weight to be strong.