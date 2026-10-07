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Harvest continues to progress nicely as the weather has been very cooperative in our area. I realize that’s not been the case everywhere though. We did receive an inch of rain late last week, which slowed things for a bit. Yields continue to show variability due to the excessive rainfall from this summer. Beans have been more consistent than corn. Some fall fertilizer and lime has been applied. Tillage has been done sparingly at this point as diesel prices are factoring into those decisions.