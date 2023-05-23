Before the combine hits the fields, farmers in the Upper Midwest begin cleaning out bins and preparing them for the new crop. Once the grain is augered into the bins, they will manually turn on aeration fans at night to cool down the crop and spend a lot of time walking up and down ladders on their bins to take grain samples until the grain is sold.

GSI’s new GrainVue grain management system is a new tool that automatically manages the grain while it is in the bin to “maximize its profitability.”

“GrainVue can take the guesswork out of stored grain management and protect the grain’s quality and value,” said Greg Trame, director of technology sales with GSI. “The automatic controls that start and stop the fans can really bring some efficiency gains into managing the crop while it’s in the bin and bring peace of mind to farmers.”

With GrainVue, grain is managed in the bin with the latest digital cable technology that accurately monitors grain temperature and moisture, and then automatically activates aeration fans to cool, dry, store or rehydrate grain.

“The system only works when the weather conditions are right outside the bin, which can lead to fewer hours of fan run time. Whatever the weather is outside, the system continues monitoring the bins 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Trame said.

In the system’s second year of operation, GSI has now added carbon dioxide monitoring to the temperature and moisture monitoring.

“Carbon dioxide is one of the earliest indicators of grain spoilage that we get in the bin. Now, we can monitor temperature, moisture, and the CO2 inside the bin,” he said.

Farmers operate the system by logging into the GSI GrainVue customer portal and going to a user-friendly “dashboard” at any time of the day or night from anywhere in the world.

On the dashboard, farmers can set the temperature and moisture targets for the grain in a certain bin and the system will automatically follow those target ranges.

“Farmers set a moisture range and a temperature range, and then the system will automatically turn the fans on and off when the air conditions outside are correct and continue to dry that crop down,” he said.

Farmers can also see approximately how much grain is in the bin – the “grain inventory” – on the dashboard. Because it is based off of sensing cables mounted about every four feet in the bin, from the floor to the roof, another four feet of grain has to be added each time before the inventory will update that more sensors have been covered.

“We have sensors along that cable, and through our software we can tell whether the sensors are in grain or not in grain,” Trame said.

Any number of bins located close to the farm or miles away from the farm can be added to the GrainVue grain management system.

“The customer portal that the customers interact with is all cloud-based, so from wherever they’re at – either on their phone or iPad or computer – they can monitor however many bins they have in the system. If you have 10 bins in the system, you’ll see all 10 bins,” Trame said. Being cloud-based means all the data can be checked back from day one of system installation.

Trame said they have sold many systems in the Upper Midwest – many in South Dakota and others in North Dakota and Minnesota. Some systems are due to be installed this summer.

“We’ve got well over a hundred installations already out there, and many more already sold for this year,” he said. “Farmers have purchased the system for bins that hold 750,000 bushels all the way down to bins that hold 10,000 bushels.”

Farmers can start with an entry level system that will just do monitoring, provide the data to their phones, and send them alerts when there are changes.

“They’ll get either e-mails or text messages, or if they log into the portal, they’ll see all of the alerts that are there,” Trame said.

They can upgrade the system all the way to a system that “takes over control of the aeration fans at the onset.”

“When the weather conditions are right outside to do what farmers want to do in the crop, we’ll run the fans. When the weather conditions aren’t correct, we don’t run the fans. That is really one of the other big values that farmers see is it only runs the fans when the weather is correct,” he said. “That can prevent you from over-drying the crop. With the current price for grain, a little bit of over-drying of the crop can be a significant loss in bushels that farmers can sell.”

GrainVue also has a rehydrate option, used mostly for soybeans.

“It makes the most sense because soybeans are one of your higher-priced commodities, so if you can add moisture back to soybeans, that’s the most valuable water that you can sell,” Trame said.

With this system, GrainVue will automatically operate the aeration fans so that the soybeans absorb the humidity out of the air when the weather conditions are right for rehydration outside the bin.

“You have to catch the right weather conditions in order to effectively rehydrate soybeans, so you really need an automated system. We’re running air through, and that allows the soybean to reabsorb some of that moisture,” he explained.

The option for grain cooling is one that air dryers are typically used for on the farm.

“Grain cooling is done every year because typically when we harvest, it is warmer temperatures than what we’re going to store the crop at,” Trame said. “The cooler the grain is, the safer it will be to store it, even at higher moistures.”

Trame gave an example of when a crop was cut, and it was 75 degrees outside.

“If you harvest it and it was 75 degrees and you want to get the grain down to 35 degrees to store it, you can tell the system you want to store it at 35 degrees and it’ll automatically run the fans every time that it’s cool enough to continue cooling it, and then bring it down to that safe storage temperature,” he said.

Farmers also always have the option to manually start or stop the fans themselves.

The system can be set up to monitor any crop. If it is not one of the major crops, GSI can create the mathematical models that it uses for virtually any crop that farmers have.

“There are models available for corn, soybeans, wheat, sunflowers, barley, a lot of the edible beans and field peas; canola is another one that we can get a lot of interest for. Even with wheat, for example, we can go into the different varieties of wheat,” Trame said.

If a farmer has a specific crop that GSI may not have the models for, he can send in a sample of that crop and have it analyzed at the GSI grain lab.

“We have a grain lab that will do the analysis and create the models for that specific crop that they’re growing,” he said.

Trame said he feels the number one most valuable thing for farmers about the GrainVue grain management system is that “it is a pretty small investment for the return.”

“If you can prevent over-drying those crops, it’s a system that can return on your investment really quickly. What I hear from a lot of customers is this is one more management tool that helps them maximize the profitability of the crop they have grown,” Trame concluded.

To log into the GSI GrainVue customer portal, go to www.connect.grainsystems.com.

For more information on GSI’s GrainVue grain management system, see https://www.grainsystems.com, and click on Grain Products.