EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – Vacation time arrived! Matt and Amanda Krueger and family missed last year’s summer vacation due to crop timing, so they were happy things worked out in 2023.
Their kids were growing, and it was time to make some memories!
But there was a lot to do on the farm before driving off for a vacation on July 2.
Overall, the crops looked good. East Grand Forks received much-needed rain that kept the wheat, corn, and soybeans going.
A concern this year is widespread iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) in soybeans. Usually apparent only in yellow patches across the field, IDC symptoms occurred throughout farm fields after it rained.
Dry conditions early on also led to some uneven emergence issues in corn and soybean fields. Weather going forward will determine whether late-emerging plants can catch up with the earlier-emerging plants.
Before leaving on vacation, Matt made a strip-pass of glyphosate plus a foliar nutrient on several hundred acres of soybeans. Those soybeans were planted early, and the rows were ready to close.
The Krueger crew will continue to spray through the growing season as needed. Although they no longer grow sugarbeets, they provide custom spraying to sugarbeet customers and others.
After loading up for their vacation, the Kruegers spent one very long day driving down I-94 to Chicago, and then turning east to northeast Indiana. Crops in general looked okay, although there was some heat and drought stress along the busy freeway, Matt said.
Their destination was Matt’s uncle’s campground located near two family farms on Matt’s mom’s side (Debbie Krueger). Matt’s uncle, John Larimer, purchased the campground, and the Larimers celebrate the Fourth of July there. About 30-50 family members gather for the annual event.
“I grew up going down to this lake,” Matt said. “My parents and my grandparents had a cottage. Nothing fancy. The campground came up for sale, and my uncle decided to buy it. We would come down here, sometimes stayed 2-3 weeks. My mom and dad would drive us down. Dad would hop on a plane and fly back home to farm. Then he’d fly down and drive us all back.”
For the last few years, Matt has developed a new tradition: the children line up in front of an Indiana cornfield the first day they arrive. Another photo is taken on the day they leave so they can see how much the corn has grown.
In his next report, Matt will share how much the corn grew in northeast Indiana and back home while they were gone.
Near East Grand Forks, the Kruegers must pay attention to the height of the corn in their corn maze. The Valley Corn Maize is a 15-acre corn maze and agro-tourism site developed by the Kruegers and Shane and Sarah (Krueger) Pilon.
The extensive design for this year’s maze is completed. Using a large riding lawnmower and GPS, the maze pathways are mowed down. This year’s maze has a patriotic theme featuring the Statute of Liberty, the Liberty Bell, and an American Bald Eagle’s head.
“Pioneer is our premium partner, they have been the last four years,” Matt said. “We have a lot of other partners that come alongside locally, as well.”
The partners allow Valley Corn Maize to offer admission at a reduced rate, he added.
Recently, Amanda and Matt sold their shares of Valley Corn Maize back to Debbie and Kevin Krueger, and Sarah and Shane Pilon. Both Amanda and Matt have taken on new roles/duties within the farming operation, including bookkeeping and employee scheduling.
“We’ll still help out, but the farm takes priority,” he said.
He added that his sister, Sarah, has developed a role as an entertaining social media influencer. This makes Sarah uniquely qualified to help spread the word about Valley Corn Maize. Sarah has almost 400,000 followers on her Facebook page, as well as thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok. She’s also started a YouTube channel – Sarah Pilon – where she shares many do-it-yourself projects. It’s an exciting development for the Pilons and Kruegers!
In July, the Kruegers were grateful for rain and the opportunity to take a vacation, and to live in the U.S.A. where life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are cherished.