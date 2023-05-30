WILTON, N.D. – Planting season for James and Jen Meyer has been underway at the couple’s farm near Wilton for the past 10 days. With some warm and sunny days in the 80s in mid-May, they have been making good headway.

The Meyers were in the field on May 20, planting different crops in different fields, when Jen gave her report. James was custom seeding wheat for a neighbor, while Jen planted corn on their own farm.

“I’m driving right now – planting corn,” said Jen from the cab of their Case IH tractor, which was pulling the corn planter down the rows of the field. “We don’t always plant corn, but we wanted to this year because corn is bringing a great price. It’s funny because when we first started farming, James said we were never going to do corn. In the past, James has said he has seen corn fail at least one out of every three years.”

Jen explained that back then, there weren’t many corn varieties to meet the needs of every region of the U.S. – especially farms in the northern regions of the country.

“Now the varieties are so much better for the northern areas of the U.S., so it makes sense to do corn,” she said. The Meyers are putting in WinField Croplan hybrid seed corn.

James, who is the president of the Wilton Farmer’s Union Elevator, purchases the corn from there. Jen is on the Wilton Farmer’s Union Cenex board, so they both serve their community even as they are active, young farmers.

Jen enjoys planting corn and is planning to put in both grain and silage corn this year.

“It is fun to plant corn. With our operation, we don’t put in a lot of corn acres, so we have a smaller row corn planter. This is paid for and that’s the big thing – we can’t really justify getting bigger equipment,” she said.

They don’t always put in silage corn for their cow/calf operation, but this year they decided to.

The Case IH tractor Jen is driving is the one she first learned on.

“This was the first tractor that I ever learned how to drive, so I am pretty used to driving this thing now. It’s got a four-speed transmission and then it’s got a power shift. You can put it in third gear, and you have 1, 2, 3 for power shifts,” she said. Jen added that as she plants, she has to balance a lower speed with higher RPMs (revolutions per minute).

James began seeding durum on May 10, which is later than they usual start planting.

“We didn’t get in the fields until pretty late here,” Jen said, as she turned the corner on the tractor. “But James is finished with durum, so that’s done now.”

On Wednesday, May 17, rain showers moved through the area. Jen had just started planting corn when the rain started falling 10 minutes later. They ended up receiving a quarter-inch of rain, which kept them out of the fields for a day.

“We just got to go in the field and maybe we did about 10 minutes’ worth of planting when we got rained out,” she said.

Since they couldn’t plant anymore that day, they headed to Bismarck to pick up some parts that they needed.

“We could have done some other work that day, but if you got to get parts, you got to get parts, so we went to Bismarck and at the store they were saying, ‘It didn’t rain here,’” she said.

Jen was a bit puzzled, but she knows that is often the way North Dakota rain works. It rains in one field and not the next. It rains in one town and the next one over doesn’t get any.

In addition to the rain, a cold front came in on Thursday, May 18, after some hot temperatures into the 80s, and dropped the thermometer down into the high 30s overnight. It didn’t freeze, however.

There was also a large amount of smoke throughout that entire part of the state that was a bit “overbearing.”

Fortunately, the weeds aren’t coming up yet, so the Meyers have time before they need to start spraying. Jen said the fields were very clean before they started planting.

The weeds they usually get on the farm are Canada thistle, pigeon grass, and kochia.

“Roundup usually does a good job on those,” Jen said.

James has been doing some fieldwork and will start planting soybeans soon on the farm.

“A couple of times, James has also had to disc some wet spots that we have had,” she said.

Their hired man is out in Regan, N.D., where James’ inherited land is located, and he is nicely stacking the rest of the hay and a little bit of straw for use next winter. When they plant those fields to soybeans, they need to drive around the haystack.

Meanwhile, the durum has germinated and is coming up in the fields where James planted it.

“Everything’s looking good. We actually went out and checked and the durum is popping out now,” she said. “I am guessing with Monday (May 21), with the forecasted 86-degree temperature, there will be a lot of stuff popping up.”

Their cows/calves are doing well but are looking over the way to the green grass growing there. The Meyers need to fix fence as soon as they finish planting before the cattle can be released into their summer pasture.

On the home front, Jasmine, their daughter, finished school and has been riding with her mom or dad in the tractors, when possible.