As drought intensifies, many farmers are deciding to harvest drought-stressed crops for livestock forage. In some areas of the state, farmers have already harvested small grains as hay.
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As drought intensifies, many farmers are deciding to harvest drought-stressed crops for livestock forage. In some areas of the state, farmers have already harvested small grains as hay.
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