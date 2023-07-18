A new software platform is making it easier for farmers to find grants and other funding that may help their business, as well as organizing their farm finances.

The FarmRaise software program can be accessed both on a laptop and a smartphone and can notify farmers when funding opportunities that fit their operation become available. The software is the product of Jayce Hafner and Sami Tellatin, who said they saw a need for a tool to help farmers move to the next level in their business.

“What stuck with me is how hard farmers are working to take their business to the next level, but there is an internal battle to keep on top of the business paperwork,” Hafner said. “We have developed this app to help farmers easily find funding opportunities while keeping their businesses in order.”

The software allows users to track their farm expenses with the option to photo snap and digitize receipts, tag receipts for Schedule F tax categories, track farm mileage and generate reports on profits and loss. In addition, farmers can enter specific funding criteria they are looking for and the FarmRaise team will send notifications when opportunities become available.

“We like to think of our program as the ‘TurboTax’ for farm funding because it reduces barriers for users,” Hafner said. “Users can get started in 60 seconds. The simplicity and clarity of design was a number one goal for us.”

Instead of farmers having to sit down and do funding internet searches on their own, FarmRaise has dedicated researchers finding grant opportunities that are updated weekly. FarmRaise software subscribers are then notified about opportunities that match their criteria.

Success stories from the software use include a farm that was able to get a USDA grant for fencing and water systems that enabled it to start rotational grazing. Hafner said the improvements are saving the farm $40 an acre on costs.

Another farm, Angel Valley Ranch, was able to secure USDA and EQUIP grants, with the agencies noting that the applications were the most complete they had ever received, according to the farm.

“We want to help farmers take meaningful strides in their business practices,” Hafner said. “I was raised on a small beef cattle operation in Virginia and went to Stamford for college where I met my business partner Sami. We started building this farm solution and now we have over 22,000 farmers on the platform.”

Farmers can see demos of how the software works on the company website, farmraise.com, and can also access a weekly newsletter and a sample funding library for free. Subscription to the software costs $40 a month.