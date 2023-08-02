Technology is continuing to advance in all areas of life, including agriculture, but getting farmers to hook onto a new way of doing things is challenging for dealers, according to a recent roundtable.

Representatives from various farm service businesses held an online discussion on how technology is advancing the seed industry, but all had the same comment about adaptation.

“There are a plethora of things coming at farmers, but the biggest challenge is getting farmers to adapt to technology,” said Todd Robran of Grower’s Edge, a fintech and data solutions company serving retailers and input manufacturers. “They want to know its proven and we only have one season at a time.”

Rob Proulx, an extension tech specialist with North Dakota State University, said farmers have warmed to certain technology options that have changed how farming is done.

“Since the 1990s, surveys have said the level of adoption related to machine automation has been varied. Things like auto steer guidance and section control shutoffs when you get to the next section have been accepted, but there are some efficiency type technologies like using data to augment decision-making where there is still opportunity,” Proulx said.

Proulx noted that planter technologies have really advanced in the last decade.

“Technologies like closing wheel tech and seed singulation under higher speeds for row cleaners have come about, as well as adjustable down pressure. There is really a vast array of options to work for each farmers’ situation,” he noted.

In order to make sure their offerings are appealing to farmers, servicers need to sometimes shift course to meet farmers’ needs.

Blake Croegaert of Verdant Partners, an agribusiness advisory and consulting group, said the way companies approach data has changed.

“We are watching closely to see how AI (artificial intelligence) and predictive analytics are going to improve productivity,” he said. “It was assumed that companies would be selling data analytics to farmers as an upsell, but it is becoming more of a service provided along with a product.”

With a number of tech developments coming in the near future, Proulx said it is uncertain if some areas will see widespread adoption.

“The evaluation side is still pretty sparse right now,” he said. “We are looking at satellite imagery to direct interventions for pest control, for example. There are lots of ideas and excitement, but there may not be widespread adoption.”

One way that farmers are likely to be more open to tech changes is if there is some kind of surety.

“We can help farmers adapt by letting them know if something doesn’t work, or whether there is going to be a warranty or a backstop to help eliminate the risk of some changes to production practices,” Robran said.

However, bringing more tech to the farm is not always about economic benefits. There can be some quality of life improvements for farmers, as well, according to Proulx.

“We have to consider what the value proposition is when adding technology and the value may not always be economic,” he shared. “Guided automatic steering is one of the more widely developed practices because it reduces overlap, but there is also a clear quality of life benefit. I remember my dad said he had less mental fatigue after he started using it because he wasn’t always having to watch. So there can be a value, but it may not show up on a balance sheet.”

For farmers who may be feeling overwhelmed by all the options, Robran said it’s important for farmers to have trusted advisors they can turn to.

“It’s important for farmers to have advisors they can talk to about changes so they can know the advantages and disadvantages,” he said.

Proulx agreed.

“No one can be an expert on everything. It’s important to focus on the problem your farm may be having, not the products coming out,” he said. “Talk with some advisors and see what will benefit your operation first before making changes.”