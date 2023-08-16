CASSELTON, N.D. – Proseed, headquartered in Harvey, N.D., is a homegrown seed provider that has been spotted at field days across the state meeting producers and talking about their special hybrid lineup of sunflower, corn, soybeans and others.

“We are based out of North Dakota and cover most of state, South Dakota, as well as northwest and southwest Minnesota,” said Karmen Hardy, Proseed agronomist. Her husband, Dustin Hardy, farms with his dad, and they have a Proseed strip trial at their home farm.

“I would say there are Proseed hybrids that fit all the farms we serve – something for everyone,” she said.

Since the Hardy farm is in northern North Dakota, strip trials at their home farm demonstrate which varieties of crops work well in that area, as well as which ones grow well on different soil types, especially sunflower.

“We have a Proseed dealer at Lake of the Woods, Minn., and he also has a sunflower strip trial at his home farm,” Hardy said.

In July, Proseed representative Jeff Hamre was in the Proseed booth at Friends and Neighbors Day at the ARS center in Mandan, N.D., and Proseed reps also took part in the first field day for growers at Grand Farm near Casselton, N.D.

At Grand Farm, they are focusing on corn, soybeans, and sunflowers. They’re conducting research that gives growers the agronomic information they need to produce the highest quality and yields.

“We are conducting trial work at Grand Farm. We have some trials on sunflower varieties and biological seed enhancements on corn and soybeans, as well as some corn planting depth and population trials,” Hardy said.

In the Proseed corn plots at Grand Farm, they are working with plant populations at high (38,000), medium (32,000), and low (26,000) populations. They are using a flex-hybrid, where the ears flex and tend to produce longer ears or larger diameter ears when planted at reduced populations, and a fixed-ear hybrid.

“We are trying to see if once we have cobs set on the plant, whether we’ll be able to see if one population sticks out over the others. One population might give us better girth or length on the cob, as well,” Hardy said.

In addition, they are conducting a seed depth trial with corn planted at different depths from 1-2.75 inches. Which depth is better for the corn plant and produces the best yields?

They also have trials regarding seed enhancements with biologicals on both corn and soybeans.

In one trial, Proseed is using a bioproduct called B4, which is a phosphorus biological treatment.

“It makes the phosphorus in your soil more plant available,” Hardy said.

She is not seeing a benefit yet from the product.

“I’m hoping to do some tissue sampling to see what we can find depending on the biological that we use and what its purpose is. When we do tissue sampling, we want to see if that phosphorus level is different than our check out there that doesn’t have any of the biological treatments,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a little bit more to look at or to see here in the near future.”

Another biological product promises to put more nitrogen into the plant or make its own nitrogen later in the season.

“That’s another thing that we would be looking at just to see if the nitrogen levels inside that plant are any different throughout the growing season,” she said. “If it makes more nitrogen available to the plant, it should show up in the plant leaves during the growing season.”

Proseed’s sunflower variety trials had some planting errors.

“It was planted in an area where the rain pounded the soil, causing a few holes, but it is still a good chance for us to look at our sunflower lineup and few experimentals,” Hardy said.

They have several new varieties of sunflower out this year, including a Clearfield E-50016, which is a Clearfield Plus tolerant high-oleic hybrid that has been proven to work on all soil types.

“Our Clearfield varieties are doing well. We also have our E-91E and E-93E that are SU-tolerant hybrids that use Express,” she said. “Those are looking really nice. I have a little strip trial at our home farm with some SU-tolerant varieties and these two are really sticking out among other varieties.”

ProSeed’s corn varieties fit every environment, from early varieties to later-maturing varieties.

“I would say we have something to kind of fit everybody. We have everything from our 74-day corn, which is our earliest, and then we go all the way to a 98-day corn,” Hardy said. “We have a dealer in Lemmon, S.D., so he uses an early 74-day corn and that corn would work for southwest North Dakota, as well.”

ProSeed is offering a new corn trait for 2023 called Power Core Enlist, which can help with difficult weeds.

“Power Core Enlist is a newer trait. It’s been around a while, but I feel like it’s finally getting commercialized. It is nice to have an extra herbicide in season. It gives you several different options, depending on the weeds that you are trying to go against,” she said.

Hardy said she feels a lot of the soybean guys that have waterhemp like the Liberty and 2,4-D application because they can use it later in the soybeans.

“That would be same for corn,” she said.

“A lot of farmers do a pre-emergent and then if they need to follow up with something over the top, they have that option of whether they want to do a Roundup, 2,4-D, or Liberty if they’re going something going up against a tough weed like waterhemp,” Hardy said. “We have it in several maturities of corn.”

For corn, soil type can play a part in finding the right hybrid. Depending on if a farmer’s soil holds moisture or if it’s sandier and may dry down quicker, there are different hybrids that are bred basically for different situations.

Proseed has a new canola hybrid out this year, which is a TruFlex canola. It comes with the Roundup Ready technology, providing growers with more flexibility through a wider application window and more robust rates.

“We went out in northwest Cando and looked at it again, and it was in full-bloom yesterday. And it is a medium maturity with a really nice big leaf structure. One thing that was pointed out to us is having a big leaf structure will help it canopy the field, so hopefully that will mitigate those weed situations once it starts growing,” she said.

Proseed has a full lineup of soybeans, from Roundup Ready2 Xtend soybeans to Enlist soybeans and Xtendflex, as well.

“We have everything from a double zero maturity all the way to longer maturities that will fit every grower in our area,” she said.

Last year, Proseed celebrated 30 years in business.

“We have some dealers that have been with us the entire time. We have some farmer/growers that have been with us that entire length, too, so that’s always fun to go back and say thank you and be appreciative of all the people that have stuck with us,” Hardy said. “And obviously, we appreciate our new dealers and new growers, as well, as we hopefully grow with them throughout the years.”

Proseed began as a hybrid sunflower seed company in 1991, when the Arthur Companies teamed with Dr. Mounir Abdallah, a top sunflower breeder. They later expanded into canola, corn, field peas, soybeans and alfalfa. The company secured a trait license from Monsanto in 1996 to sell traited canola, corn, and soybeans. Currently, most of Proseed’s sales are in soybeans (95 percent), with corn, sunflowers, and canola filling out the rest.

Proseed will be having field days with their dealers. For growers interested in Proseed products, see your dealer or go to https://www.proseed.net.