The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports released by USDA earlier in May were important in that they gave the market its first look at global production, supply, and demand forecasts for the 2023-24 marketing year for several crops, including sunflower. But that’s not what continues to drive the sunflower market. That continues to be the war in Ukraine.

According to the WASDE report, world sunflower production this year is forecast to increase 6 percent from the previous year to 54.3 million metric tons (MMT).

“Historically, these are the fundamental figures that will largely dictate pricing for 2023 crops over the next year,” commented John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association (NSA) executive director, in the NSA’s May 22 weekly newsletter.

“Global sunflower seed consumption is forecast relatively flat,” he continued, also noting that global consumption of sunflower oil is forecast to be 4 percent higher this year at 19.7 MMT. “Seed exports are forecast to decline by one-third this year as Ukraine resumes crushing a larger portion of its crop domestically.”

The report also forecast that trade will be slightly lower due to high levels of beginning stocks, and world stocks of sunflower oil are forecast to decline 7 percent and approach pre-conflict levels.

As important as the report is, however, it’s not what drives the market. The war in Ukraine is.

“The market continues to be driven by the invasion of Ukraine, with the (European Union), Argentina, and Russia projected to have production growth in response,” Sandbakken stated. “Ukraine sunflower production is forecast to recover slightly from 2022-23 as farmers shift planted area from grain in favor of oilseeds; however, the crop will remain significantly lower than pre-conflict levels.”

Ukraine was the world’s top producer of sunflower and a top exporter of sunflower oil prior to the start of the war. Russia is now the leading producer of sunflower, having overtaken Ukraine in 2022-23.

Looking at sunflower prices at the region’s crush plants, as of May 22, the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., was offering $22.20 per hundredweight for NuSun sunflower delivery in June. At the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., the NuSun sunflower June delivery price was listed at $19.85 for delivery in June.

Also, 2023 new crop NuSun sunflower prices were posted at the crush plants with Enderlin offering $21.95 cash and $21.45 with an Act of God clause (AOG), and West Fargo was offering a cash contract of $21.70. No price for an AOG contract was listed.

High-oleic sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $20.70 per hundredweight for June delivery. ADM in Enderlin listed high-oleic prices at $20.35 for delivery in June.

High-oleic new crop contracts for 2023 were posted at $23.20 cash and $22.70 with an AOG clause at West Fargo, and $23.15 cash and $22.65 with an AOG at Enderlin. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering a new crop cash price of $22.15 and Hebron was offering $21.55 cash.