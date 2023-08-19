The 2023 sunflower crop isn’t even in the bins yet, far from it, but the sunflower market is already looking ahead to the 2023-24 marketing year.

Nearby sunflower prices were down 25 cents to unchanged for the week ending Aug. 12 at the area crush plants.

“New crop prices slid 20-95 cents lower as the market has begun to transition toward the 2023-24 market year,” commented John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, in the weekly NSA newsletter.

USDA released its latest supply and demand report and first report of Farm Service Agency (FSA) certified acres on Aug. 11, which turned out to be a huge day for commodity markets. In the report, new crop soybean production average yield was reduced by a bushel to 50.9 bushels per acre. That dropped projected new crop production to 4.205 billion bushels.

“Both changes were within analysts’ pre-report estimate range,” he noted, adding that USDA also boosted old crop soybean ending stocks to 260 million bushels (MB), which was on the high end of analyst estimates. USDA also raised beginning stocks for the 2023-24 season by 5 MB.

“On the demand side, USDA lowered exports by 25 million bushels, dropping total use correspondingly,” he said, adding that the net result was a 55 MB decline in ending stocks to 245 MB, which was also within the range of pre-report estimates.

On a global basis, soybean ending stocks were raised to 103.1 million metric tons, which was toward the high end of pre-report expectations.

FSA released its initial reported acres figures in mid-August for all crops. In the report, oil-type sunflower planted acreage was pegged at 1.14 million acres with confection acres at 149,400. Both figures were within the average trade estimates. An updated acreage report will be released by FSA in mid-September.

“USDA will provide their initial yield and production estimates for 2023 oil-type and confection sunflower crops in October,” he noted.

Looking at sunflower prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Aug. 14, the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., and the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., were offering $19.30 per hundredweight for NuSun sunflower delivery in both August and September.

Also, October NuSun sunflower prices were posted at the crush plants with Enderlin offering $19.75 cash for the first half of the month and $20 for the last half. West Fargo was offering $19.30 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo and ADM in Enderlin were listed at $19.80 per hundredweight for delivery in both August and September.

October high-oleic prices at Enderlin were posted at $20.25 for the first half of the month and $21.20 for the second half of the month. West Fargo’s October cash price was listed at $20.25 and $21.05 with an AOG clause at Enderlin, and $21.50 cash at West Fargo. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering an October cash price of $20 and Hebron was offering $19.40 cash.