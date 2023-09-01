Even before harvest began, spring wheat prices were just starting to slip, and now that harvest is in full swing, prices are feeling that typical harvest pressure.

“Unfortunately, we’re still seeing prices get battered a bit. We’re down about another 40 cents since the last time we reported (on Aug. 14),” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. She added that September futures prices were at $7.65, as of Aug. 29, which put cash bids around the region at $6.50-$6.90. The National Spring Wheat Index was $7.07, so local prices were just a bit below that.

“One of the things impacting the market is we’re obviously in the middle of harvest. This time of year harvest pressure is really an issue for prices, so that is a factor even though we’re looking at the second straight year of a lower hard red winter wheat crop and a lot of uncertainty in hard red spring wheat,” she said.

“Even if those crops are lower, it’s just typical this time of year, and new supplies are coming on the market even if they are smaller than normal. So that’s part of it, it’s just the seasonality,” she added.

Looking at harvest and some of the production numbers, the most recent estimate for hard red winter wheat actually shows production 10 percent higher than last year, according to Olson, pointing out that it’s important to remember that’s about 20 percent lower than average, and the second straight year of drought.

Hard red spring wheat is down 7 percent in the most-recent forecast from USDA, and soft red winter is actually up 30 percent.

“So it’s kind of a mixed bag,” she said.

Harvest for hard red spring wheat was 38 percent complete, as of Aug. 28, in North Dakota. That’s well below the average of 56 percent. Harvest has been slower than expected, she noted, because there has been some precipitation.

“But, honestly, the bigger issue is the high humidity, fog, and the dew that really shortens harvest days. Hopefully that improves,” she said.

“The good news is we’re seeing a lot of better-than-expected yields given the dry conditions that we’ve had. But, of course, the key is still that it’s quite variable,” she continued. “We’ve heard of yields anywhere from 25-80 bushels per acre. There’s less than 40 percent harvested, so it’s tough to get an average out there. But I would say, overall, that’s better than expected. In some areas, unfortunately, it’s coming in lower than average.”

In other spring wheat states, it’s a different story. Montana is looking at mostly below average yields. Minnesota is also a mixed bag. Looking at the U.S. crop as a whole, it’s just over half harvested.

In Canada, Olson said it looks like the dry conditions and heat have impacted their yields more, although they’re also just getting into their harvest. In Saskatchewan, harvest was 13 percent complete, while in Manitoba, harvest was 23 percent done, according to the most recent crop reports available.

Canada’s production estimates continue to decline as a result of the hot, dry conditions. Stats Canada released updated numbers on Aug. 29, and estimated spring wheat production is at just over 800 million bushels (MB). That's about 150 MB lower than last year and lower than previous estimates.

Looking at Canada’s all wheat number, production is pegged at 1.1 billion bushels.

“Again, that's come down and is lower than previous estimates,” she said.

The other major issue Olson pointed to that’s impacting the market continues to be the Black Sea region.

“Lately that has mostly had negative impacts on price primarily because exports are still strong coming out of Russia. Last year, they had a record 46 million metric tons in exports and this year the estimate is as high as 48 million tons. So there’s still a lot of wheat coming out of that country,” she said. “They’ve had some hot, dry conditions, so we'll see what happens with their production.”

Olson also explained that the export corridor agreement was not renewed, but that Ukraine is finding some alternate routes to ship grain through.

“But, basically, this situation has played out much differently than first expected. Russia is still exporting a lot of wheat – record amounts,” she said. “So we’re not seeing any shortage of wheat exports around the world. A lot of people assumed their production would be affected, or their exports, and it really hasn’t.”

On the demand side, slower-than-average U.S. export sales are also pinning down the market somewhat. Overall U.S. sales are down 20 percent on the year, however, there’s starting to be some bright spots for hard red spring wheat. Those sales are at 95 MB, which is up 4 percent. As of the end of August, spring wheat is the largest class of U.S. wheat being exported.

“And some weeks spring wheat accounts for over half of our total sales, so we are still seeing strong demand for that quality wheat,” she said, adding that sales are up to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam. “So that’s good news.”

Looking forward, Olson said the obvious “big thing” right now is the North American spring wheat harvest. She noted that ending stocks of high protein wheat have gotten quite tight in recent years, and there’s a lot of concern for the Canadian crop.

“So I do think there’s potential, once we get through harvest, for some price movement,” she said. “The other thing is we’ll start to get into hard red winter wheat plantings next month. While the drought has improved in some areas, it’s still very dry in Kansas and Nebraska specifically, so that will be another area to watch.”