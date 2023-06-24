Following the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report that USDA released in mid-June, there wasn’t much reaction to the report by the sunflower market with nearby prices mixed, going up 30 cents to down 15 cents at the crush plants. New crop prices were down 85 cents to unchanged.

Looking at local crush plant prices, as of June 19, nearby NuSun prices at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., were listed at $19.10 per hundredweight for July delivery. The Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., also listed nearby NuSun prices at $19.10 for delivery in July.

High-oleic sunflower prices were listed at $19.60 for delivery in July at both ADM in Enderlin and Cargill in West Fargo.

Looking at 2023 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts for NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $20.35 cash and $19.85 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $20.25 cash.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $21.55 cash and $21.05 with an AOG at Enderlin, while West Fargo offered a cash price of $21.50 and $21 with an AOG clause. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $20.55 cash and Hebron was offering $19.95 cash.

Lastly, besides keeping an eye on planting progress, the North American oilseed market will shift its attention to demand news, weather, crop conditions and production prospects in the months ahead.

Commenting in the National Sunflower Association (NSA) weekly newsletter on June 19, John Sandbakken, NSA executive director, noted that the June U.S. soybean supply and use projections for 2023-24 included higher beginning and ending stocks.

“Higher beginning stocks reflect reduced exports for 2022-23, down 15 million bushels to 2 billion based on lower-than-expected shipments in May and competition from South America,” he said.

“As expected by the trade, the report was not a big market-mover as most supply and demand fundamentals were already factored into prices. The market's main concern going forward will continue to be domestic weather,” he added.

In other news, producers were able to make good planting progress in mid-June as Mother Nature cooperated with some dry, warm weather. Sunflower planting was continuing in all states. Planting in the tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, as well as in Colorado, was ahead of last year at this same time and the five-year average. Planting progress in Kansas was slightly behind last year’s pace and the five-year average.

“As of June 11, 923,600 acres or 71 percent of the expected 2023 sunflower acreage was in the ground, up from 43 percent from the week prior and ahead of the five-year average of 64 percent,” he said.

“Weather conditions are expected to continue to be favorable in the next two weeks and should allow for most planting to wrap up as growers across the U.S. finish sowing activities. The recent above average temperatures have left crops across the sunflower growing region needing some rain,” he concluded.