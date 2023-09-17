With little new news to provide direction for the durum market, things have stayed pretty much the same during the past few weeks.

The durum market has been holding in a steady position for a few weeks now, according to Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“It’s stuck at status quo right now. There hasn’t really been much movement in prices since early September. Most bids for top-end durum are in the $9.75-$10 range,” he said. “There’s starting to be a little more definition in the market lately. European prices have stabilized a bit, too. But that’s not to say the durum market doesn't have a lot of support under it.

“And depending on how demand develops over the next couple months and what the final U.S. and Canadian production and quality is, there’s certainly factors that could move the market higher, but time will tell,” he continued.

“But, as producers know, there are a lot of variables impacting the market and just as many headwinds that could take it the other direction, whether it’s geo-political issues or unknown developments over the next couple months,” he added.

Looking at harvest progress, Montana was at 88 percent complete as of Sept. 10, which is ahead of their long-term average pace. In North Dakota, harvest was 68 percent complete, which is behind the average pace of 74 percent. In both states, Peterson noted that yields and quality continue to be variable.

“With some of the rains and sluggish weather we had in late August and early September, we are seeing a little more impact on the crop than we expected. That includes lower color counts on the crop and, in some cases, sharply lower color counts,” he said, adding that’s one of the main pricing variables with durum.

“When mills are making yellow semolina, they want the kernels to be bright and hard because as the mills are making semolina that’s where they get the highest yield and the highest quality. As you lose color and kernels get a bit softer, you tend to produce more flour and less yellow color, which is not ideal for pasta production,” he explained.

Also, price spreads are starting to widen in the local bids, as well. He noted that the $10 bid is for high-end durum, and that’s close to 90 percent hard count, 13 percent protein and with very little damage. The price slips $2-$3 or more below that for any significant losses in quality.

“We’ll see what the final numbers show and, like I said, we still have a third of the crop roughly yet to be harvested in North Dakota. Some of that was still green enough and probably not mature, so there’s been less impact, but time will tell,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of good quality bushels that have come off. I think some producers did take advantage of the earlier price strength and moved some of that, but it’s going to take demand then moving forward,” he added.

Peterson feels that U.S. mills have pretty good forward coverage and that pasta plants have probably gotten better coverage than they had a month ago, but probably still need to lock in some prices for the fourth quarter.

On the international side, prices in Europe have fallen off a bit since August, as well. With some export sales from Turkey and Russia into Europe, he said there’s a lot of debate about how much more they can export in the near-term, but there’s a little more room out of Turkey.

“But, eventually, the bulk of the demand from North Africa and Europe for the fall and winter months and into next spring is going to have to come from the U.S., Mexico, Australia and Canada,” he said.

Looking at U.S. exports, as of early September, sales stood at 7.2 million bushels (MB), which is 50 percent higher than a year ago.

“Granted, it’s a small number, so the percentage is a little exaggerated. Nonetheless, we are seeing pretty good demand,” he said, adding that the top markets are Algeria, Italy, and Mexico.

Interestingly, in the data, over half of that demand is listed as “unregistered,” meaning there’s been no designated country. In time, those blanks will be filled, but he thinks that most likely it’s one of the countries in North Africa or Italy that have made those purchases.

A lot of the market’s focus right now is on Canada, partly because their crop has shrunk the most dramatically over the summer in terms of size. The most recent production estimate from Stats Canada was at 156 MB, which is well below last year’s 213 MB.

Also, as of the end of July, Canada was on pace to export 190 MB this year, although the final data was still coming in.

“But, obviously, with a crop of 156 million bushels they're not going to export that same level again next year,” he said. “And their ending inventories are historically tight, so very little carryover to work with, as well.”

That 156 MB number is based on Stats Canada’s yield estimate of 26.8 bushels per acre and that’s a source of debate right now in Canada. That’s because the government of Saskatchewan, which is “the North Dakota of Canadian durum production” and accounts for the largest share, came out with its own analysis. The provincial estimate was only 23 bushels per acre for durum.

“In the upcoming Stats Canada estimates, which was set to be released Sept. 14, I think there was some earlier thinking that the yield estimate could go higher,” Peterson said. “But now, with the Saskatchewan estimate, maybe there were a lot of very low yields that were being reported. So there’s a lot of uncertainty on whether production will move a little higher or could it drop even further, which would certainly add another layer of support under the market.”

Canada is at 73 percent harvested with variable yields and quality. For the most part, Peterson feels it’s a good quality crop, it’s just the sheer number of bushels that’s the big issue in Canada.

“Going forward, there’s not a lot of new news in the market or new direction until we figure out what the final production and quality is in Canada and the U.S.,” he said.

The U.S. production estimates are due at the end of September. There’s certainly the chance that USDA could raise U.S. production just based on some of the better yields that have been reported in the durum areas, but even that would probably be minor.

On domestic demand, USDA could tweak domestic food use a little.

“(USDA) could revise it a little lower just because with spring wheat prices at $6.50, that’s a pretty notable discount to durum, so there is going to be some substitution that could cut into durum demand a bit,” he said. “But I think that will be offset by upward revisions in the U.S. export number as the year progresses.

“So the market has been stalled out for a bit just as both buyers and sellers have been hesitant to make big moves in the market. I would expect more clarity as we work through September and into October,” he concluded.