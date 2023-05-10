Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2016.

Marilyn is gone for two weeks to England and Ireland, accompanying a group of nursing students who take her International Healthcare course, along with some parents and faculty. I’m “on my own.”

A family friend teased me that when Marilyn leaves, “You’re going to have to change the sheets on your bed yourself.”

“What for?” I responded. “I can sleep on my side of the bed the first week she’s gone and on her side the second week.”

For added effect I pronounced, “And I can eat all the oysters, hot spicy chili, and goat cheeses I want, and go fishing whenever I choose.”

Time alone is something I treasure for the opportunity to think, to examine my motives for what I do, to write, and to explore. Even though I can get into trouble on my exploratory adventures, usually my personal growth exceeds what I have to invest in seeking forgiveness.

Many cultures around the world have developed rituals that emphasize taking time to be alone and to conduct self-examination, but now are being practiced less. Some North American Indian tribes required multi-day vision quests in the outdoors as a rite of passage from childhood to adulthood. Australian Aborigines undertook walkabouts (private sojourns in their surroundings) as personal purification rituals.

Major religious books such as the Torah, the Bible, the Koran and Zen Buddhist texts all contain multiple passages about the benefits of periods of fasting and self-search. Pilgrimages to sacred places, spiritual retreats and novenas (daily devotional prayers over a nine-day period, usually to prepare for a special occasion such as the start of harvest) are examples of rituals involving prayer, personal examination and sometimes guided study with one or more spiritual masters.

How one uses time is key. A few years ago a Mandan Nation friend graciously showed me the treasured hand-crafted bracelet that was given to him by a respected elder and which he wears instead of a wrist watch.

He explained, “Clocks are reminders of obligatory schedules that allow time to take control of our purposes instead of our purposes controlling our time.” He looks at time as an opportunity to be used beneficially.

Many inventions like smart phones, Face­book and YouTube can be helpful tools or they can become intrusions on our best use of time. I have long looked at modern technology in this light.

I quit wearing a watch several years ago. If I need to keep track of time, such as when giving a talk, there is usually a clock somewhere in the room that I can check, or I rely on my mobile telephone.

I intentionally don’t carry my mobile phone with me except when necessary, such as on a trip away from home, and then mostly to communicate with others who are not with me or to look up useful information, such as a driving route. For safety reasons I carry my phone with me when farming, fishing and hunting, but that’s about it.

What is time? For most of us who are not physicists, time is the duration of events.

Einstein’s special theory of relativity linked time and space by showing that properties such as weight can depend on how fast objects are moving relative to the speed of light, which is a universal constant. Some science fiction writers have taken liberties with the theory to wonder what we would do if we could travel back in time and redo things, which is impossible because natural law says time can only progress.

The fiction writers speculate: Would we correct what we learned were mistakes after our previous renditions? Would we ever “get it right” like Phil Connors finally did as the grumpy weatherman who changed his ways after innumerable attempts in the movie Groundhog Day?

We only get one chance to use each moment, which is why using time most beneficially is important. Time alone gives us opportunities to explore our purposes, our personal capacities and limits, and our investment in what is most important to us.

If you are like me, you make mistakes in managing yourself. I erred when I stuck my foot in a combine auger and severed most of the toes on my right foot years 26 years ago because I was rushing to pursue my ambitions for personal gain instead of serving others.

I had lost sight of my purpose and was nudged by a Higher Power to straighten up. I’ve found that if I ignore or suppress opportunities to contemplate, I eventually lose sight of my overall purpose. I miss opportunities to grasp messages to improve my life.

We all have these opportunities. If we ignore them, usually there is a price to pay down the road a ways, like hurting someone, or ourselves.

“Way to take the joy out of life,” some critics might say.

“Way to find the right kind of joy,” I say.

Dr. Mike can be contacted through his website www.agbehavioralhealth.com.