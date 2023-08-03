Making the decision to retire from farming is one of the most difficult decisions for anyone to make. I have always said that farming was my husband’s “first wife.” He loved me second and I learned to become “okay with that” eventually. He couldn’t help himself, he was born with dirt in his veins. I was amongst the most loved of his humans and that was a pretty good place to be too.

The decision to retire from farming was made for us when my husband suffered a tragic fall a few years ago that resulted in paralysis. He was still in love with his first wife when the accident happened, but he could not move from the neck down at first and pulling calves and climbing into a combine would never happen again. Feeding himself didn’t seem likely either. His “first wife” abandoned him like a worn out Thermos.

With surgery and years of therapy, there has been much improvement, but definitely not to the point of resuming the active lifestyle that farming requires. Difficult and permanent decisions had to be made under stressful circumstances over these years. In the long run, perhaps things all turned out the way they should have turned out. I’m not sure my husband would have ever left his “first wife” if he hadn’t been forced to and we would not now have the pleasure of watching the next two generations working on the land that my husband loves so much.

Here’s my advice to those who are approaching this difficult decision of retiring from the farm: Don’t wait too long or use the farm as a way of controlling your family. Don’t be like the 90-year-old man who said to his 70-year-old son, “Someday this will all be yours.” He said this as the son was going in for hip replacement surgery, to give him hope and comfort, perhaps, but I think the excitement of being an independent farmer may have started to wane for that son by then.

There can be extreme difficulties when there is more than one family member who wants to farm but there is only room for one. The lawyer we hired to help us sort out our retirement and estate planning had a motto: “It is impossible to be equal, but it is possible to be fair.”

Do the best you can to make sure all of your children know how much you love them and how difficult this decision is for you, too. Do not let a child’s greed be a factor in any of your decisions. And try to be fair in giving your other children things they might cherish and desire, too. You are not going to come out of this easy, but if you have raised your children right, they will come around and not let material things break up a family.

If you are the one who “gets to farm,” remember to keep your benefactors in your life. Share stories with them about the farm. Bring them out to ride in the tractor. Ask for opinions from the former owner. Do not take lightly the sacrifices that have been made by the generations before you. Do not spend frivolously in good crop years only to lose it all in a bad crop year. Share some of the farm experiences with siblings by inviting them over, having hayrides, offering garden space. The gestures will be appreciated.

If you are the one who has retired, whenever you start a plaintive sentence with “When I farmed, I didn’t/did .…,” stop right away. It doesn’t do anyone any good.

When you decide to retire and you have done all of the mountains of paperwork and experienced all of the emotional roller coaster ride, sit back and enjoy life. Be thankful if you are able bodied and can learn new things, have new adventures, and still get to see your “first wife” on occasion and maybe even enjoy her more because she has finally stopped nagging you.