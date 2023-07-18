Dear Michael: Last column you stated you had various ways to help parents split properties or farmland between your children so they have separately owned plots, but you did not go in to how to do this. We have three non-farming children and would like to divide the land equally – although my husband thinks our son should get more land than the girls – even though he does not farm. What should we do to make sure it is an equitable split? – Splitting Legacy.

Dear Splitting the Legacy: Your husband is still thinking he wants to keep “his” surname on the farm via the larger gift to his son.

However, studies have shown that sons are just as likely to sell the land as daughters, so it might be a lost cause in trying to keep the family name on the mailbox – no matter who he chooses. Other men think putting the farmyard in the name of a son is also a solution, but as we talked about this last issue, that can be more of a curse than a blessing.

Step one in this process is getting all your ASCS maps out and lay them out on the table. You keep separate units you bought together for the time being. The easiest way to remember this is usually the name of the property.

For instance, one group of parcels will be “the Johnson Farm” and the other will be “Erickson’s North” or whatever pet names you have. Oddly, that seems the only way the name stays with the land – the new owners pet names! In any case, this is just the first step.

On each quarter map, write down the number of farm acres, number of pasture acres and number of waste acres.

First exercise – take out the Annual Farm Rents and Prices from the county agent’s office. Using the County Average for like land, do a simple farmland times the farmland rate for your county, pasture, and wasteland the same.

Now we look at the values of each “unit” that you put together. You are going to find some of the units are larger than others in value. Keeping in mind contiguous land is more valuable than non-contiguous land, try and subtract parcels from the larger value parcels to add to the smaller parcels that are either non-contiguous – or are outliers on the land in question – or will fit better with the person receiving them.

This reason might be you have a son who loves deer hunting and his favorite spot to hunt is in “these” woods in “this” quarter. Woods or wasteland is typically not desirable for farmland, but if one of the children has a reason or an attachment to those “type” of properties, then fill him up with what he wants. Maybe you have a daughter that wants to keep horses. If so, give them plenty of pastureland and a place with a pole barn or other structures.

Another idea, rather than using values (this idea was invented by one of my brilliant clients) is to use land rents on each of the parcels. He put the land rents he was currently receiving on each quarter and then listed that on a sheet of paper.

By staring at rental numbers versus pictures, he was able to divide the land very close to equal – within $1,000 per parcel on good-sized parcels. In estate planning and horseshoes, that is close enough. He didn’t have to look at ASCS maps and fuss about this feature or that feature – he just used the rent numbers and that took the emotion out of it.

Then of course, finally, is use the board game method. Again, you take all these parcels, put them on cards, and get an old Monopoly game out of storage. You replace the Monopoly slots with actual cards with land descriptions. Get the whole family together and have a board game night and see how it goes. Now, if Monopoly ends up in fist fights, then it is not a good method. (I’m joking about using this method!)

Instead ... give the ASCS maps – with either values or rents – to your kids, show them the maps and say “Split them equally. We’ll be here to answer any questions about the parcels.”

You might be surprised. The kids may decide the best way to split things without you wasting any brain cells on it – and they will be happy with what they get, which is the cornerstone goal of estate planning.