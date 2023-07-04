Michael Baron Columnist Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: We have read your columns about leaving children’s property separately, but defining what is right is almost impossible.

My husband has looked at maps and feels certain things belong together but when he does that, he ends up with one or more of the children receiving a much larger share than the others. None of the children farm so this is not an issue.

I would imagine, out of just pure frustration, people finally just put the land in the names of all the kids as tenants in common. How do you separate the land, so it is fair to everyone? – Divided Land Divided Family

Dear Divided Land Divided Family: There is no surer way to make certain you do have a “truly” divided family than if you force them into a partnership ownership of the land. The idea of three or more children agreeing on what should be done is almost nil.

Generally, these three or more children have spouses who make their opinions known – far greater than when you were alive. Suddenly the in-laws do not have to worry about being left out of the will for speaking up. This can even extend down to grandchildren who either voice their opinions to parents or have inherited a parent’s share of the estate.

The good news about grandchildren is they will unequivocally sell the property upon receipt of the property 85 percent of the time. The bad news is the inheritance disappears or is spent within two years of the sale.

One thing to take out of the equation is your husband’s emotional attachment to the land when separating it. A man typically wants the farmstead and the land around it to go a son so the surname on the mailbox doesn’t change.

However, leaving one child a farmstead they cannot use is way worse than receiving plain, old farmland. “Maintenance, upkeep, utilities, taxes, rents, sales, honoring dad’s memory – why, oh why did Dad do this to me? I never planned to live here!”

If this sounds like your family, forget about the name on the mailbox and give the farmstead to all the children with directions to sell it as soon as possible – hopefully within two years before the mice get to it.

Another factor which might be making it difficult for your husband is he knows how hard it is to put certain units together. He had to rent for years that last 80 in the section and finally bought it to complete the section. Now he must tear it apart? Emotionally he is attached to the land for different reasons – inheritances, rental and then purchase, long waits to buy land, etc. This makes him a bad person to choose for dividing the land because he has all these emotions rocking around in his head – strong emotions. Every man who eventually must divide his kingdom feels a bit of a failure!

You need to talk to him about this land so that he feels understood about tearing it apart. He needs to voice his thoughts and feelings.

Once you have listened, you can then begin the dialogue with him about the fact none of the children will be farming and forcing them into a partnership is the worst possible thing he can do. You cannot rule from the grave and putting the children into something that will be difficult to get out of is not the way to go about leaving a legacy.

Rather put some ideas into the deeds whereby if one of the children does want the farmstead, find out now. If one of them wants to buy their sibling(s) share, give them the right of first refusal.

Without a farming child, do not put any deals into the deeds where one can buy out another at a lower cost. You do not know if this child will turn around and sell it the next day.

This is probably the only time you would want to use Fair Market Value (FMV) for the property. More on this next issue.