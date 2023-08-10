Polaris Off Road introduces their extreme duty utility side-by-side: Ranger XD 1500. With its capability, brute strength and comfort, the new extreme duty class of Ranger side-by-sides are engineered with the first-ever ProStar 1500cc 3-cylinder engine that offers 110 hp, SteelDrive automatic transmission for greater durability and precise control, and over 70 new accessories for enhanced customization, highlighted by Polaris’ exclusive Lock & Ride Max system.
Farmers, ranchers, and landowners routinely haul and tow heavy loads around the property. The Ranger XD 1500 delivers with a 1500cc utility engine, and provides over 30% more power and over 50% more torque.
The 1,500 lb. cargo box capacity provides nearly 50% more box volume than existing models. The 3,500 lb. towing capacity helps with towing heavy loads. All XD 1500 models get 15 inches of ground clearance with high-clearance arched A-arms to overcome large obstacles. Hill Assist prevents the vehicles from rolling backwards when letting off the accelerator and brakes when heading uphill, and engages the transmission to maintain better control while descending slopes.
The XD 1500 offers more interior space with increased leg and shoulder room, making it easy to enter and exit the vehicle.
The 2024 Ranger XD 1500 offers three models: Premium, NorthStar Premium, and NorthStar Ultimate. The lineup is expected to begin shipping to dealers in late summer.
For more information visit https://ranger.polaris.com/en-us/.