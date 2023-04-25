John Deere introduces the new L341R High-Density Large Square Baler. The new baler creates 3x4 high-density bales. For straw bales, farmers can expect bale weight increases of up to 30% when using the new baler.
High-density balers are commonly used in crops having more elastic characteristics, such as straw. The L341R, features increased plunger force, tension panel pressure, and an 18-inch longer bale chamber than previous models to provide the extra pressure to the bales. The L341R can form up to 1,200-pound, densely packed 3x4 straw bales. Previously, the same-sized bale weighed up to 925 pounds. Across a 160-acre field, with straw yielding 2-tons per acre, a farmer could get by with four fewer trailers to transport the bales.
John Deere is also making new Bale Documentation technology available on its large square balers to support greater agronomic and resource management. Using Bale Doc, farmers can track bale weight and moisture, and flow that data into the John Deere Operations Center for analysis and permanent record keeping.
