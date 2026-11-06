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The first farmer feature in our series, The Road Ahead: Meet Kaleb Smit who spent the better part of two years planning how he could come back…
Key Points
"Problems of the mind can hit anyone, and it makes little difference who you are or what you are doing in life. This cattle fellow is living proof."
The top resource concern in North Dakota’s counties is salinity – that was identified by every Soil Conservation District (SCD) in the state.
Wisconsin’s winters are warming as are the entire country’s winters. Much of Wisconsin has seen the most extreme changes in average winter tem…