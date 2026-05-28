|Company Name
| Booth No.
|A
|
|A.J. O’Mara Group
|V118
|AAF International
|V309
|Ace Electric, Inc.
|V1056
|Acme Engineering
|V408
|AcuFast
|V389
|AcuFast
|EV300
|AcuFast
|EV301
|ADA Enterprises.
|V379
|Addison Biological Laboratory
|V1033
|Adisseo
|G173
|ADM
|G265
|Advanced Ag
|
|Products
|V369
|Advanced Composting Technnologies
|SV1402
|Ag Alliance
|V759
|Ag Lighting Innovations
|V192
|Ag Property Solutions, a Bower Ag Company
|V375
|Ag Stock
|V661
|Ag World Int’l Corp /
|
|RENCO
|V241
|AgFlo
|V212
|AGI
|V579
|Agralarm, Inc.
|V463
|Agri-AI USA, LLC
|V1003
|Agri-Pro Enterprises
|
|of Iowa.
|V413
|Agri-Tech Enterprises
|V178
|AgSwag
|V1020
|Air-Tite Products
|V816
|AirWorks
|V190
|Alltech US Pork
|EV420
|Alltech US Pork
|V419
|Altenburg Construction
|V765
|America’s Best
|
|Genetics
|V166
|American Heartland Insurance Agency /
|
|ECM Insurance
|V729
|American Humane
|V1050
|AmeriLux Intl.
|V106
|Animal Health Intl.
|G280
|Animal Lamps
|V654
|Anitox
|G418
|APC
|V122
|Arko Laboratories
|V508
|Art’s Way
|SV112
|Artemis Ag-Solutions
|V1023
|Asimetrix SAS
|V1051
|Atmosphere Global - Biosecurity
|V800
|Aurora Pharmaceutical
|V669
|Automated
|
|Products
|V181, EV100-101
|B
|
|B&B Gates & Supply
|V1029
|Barentz Animal
|
|Nutrition
|G124
|Barentz Animal
|
|Nutrition
|V331
|BarnTools
|V310
|Bazooka Farmstar/
|
|Eldon C Stutsman
|SV300
|Beans Nutrition LLC
|V1005
|Besco Structures
|V734
|Best BioSecurity
|V1068
|Best Veterinary
|
|Solutions Inc.
|G123
|Better Air Mfg.
|V385
|Better Biosecurity
|V1044
|Beyond Print
|V637
|Bierman Equipment /
|
|Addfield
|V1040
|Bigchina (Cangzhou) Agricultural Equipment
|V511
|Bimeda
|V650
|BinSentry, Inc.
|V281
|BioCV, Inc.
|V801
|Biotronics, Inc.
|V684
|Boar Max
|V919
|Bock Industries
|V1004
|Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
|G146, G148, V351
|Boss Supply of
|
|Janesville
|SV811
|Brehmer Mfg
|V732
|BridgRid Inc
|V1031
|Brookside Agra
|V808
|Butterfly Network
|V233
|C
|
|Cam Spray
|V409
|Can-Am
|SV475
|Canarm AgSystems
|V305
|Cangzhou Sin-Honesty
|
|International Trade
|V1060
|Cargill, Inc
|EV126-127
|Carthage Veterinary Service & Professional Swine Management
|V384
|CBS Bio Platforms
|G414
|Central Confinement
|
|Service
|V482
|Central Life Sciences
|V357
|Cenzone Tech, Inc.
|V214
|Cereal Byproducts
|V358
|Cid Lines, An Ecolab Company
|V209
|CIH
|V569
|CIMA SRL
|V433
|Circle A Mfg.
|SV414
|CJ Bio
|G226
|Clearly Cool
|SV102
|Cloudfarms AS
|V254
|CloverLeaf Animal
|
|Welfare Systems
|V809
|Cortex Agritechnology
|V433
|Courtland Waste
|
|Handling Inc.
|SV407
|Creative Panel
|
|Solutions
|V763
|Crystal Spring Hog Equipment
|V505
|CSA Animal Nutrition
|V416
|Custom Builders
|V213
|Cutco Cutlery
|V1022
|D
|
|DanBred
|V651
|Danbred/Skov
|EV136
|Deba Brother
|
|Machinery V1013
|
|Devenish Nutrition
|G416
|Dezhou Qingjin Import & Export Co., Ltd
|V713
|Distynct
|V240
|Diversified Agriculture
|V333
|DNA Genetics
|V175
|DNA Genetics
|G199
|Doda USA, Inc.
|SV1425
|Dosatron USA
|G230
|Double L Group LLC
|V475
|DPI GLOBAL
|V460
|dsm-firmenich
|G425
|Duropen Gating System
|V575
|Durvet, Inc.
|V541
|E
|
|Easy Automation
|V817
|EBM Construction
|V791
|Eco-Pork
|V275
|EcoDrum
|V1011
|Ecological Labs
|V338
|EIP MFG
|V655, SV100
|Elanco Animal Health
|G162
|Elanco Animal Health
|G168
|Elanco Animal Health
|V445
|Endovac Animal
|
|Health
|V908
|Enoxor Slat Repair
|EV415
|Eocene Environmental
|
|Group
|V340
|Essential Water
|
|Solutions, Inc.
|V758
|Eurofins
|V1017
|Ever.Ag
|V665
|Everlast Roofing
|V1016
|Evonik Corp.
|G521
|F
|
|Facta, LLC
|V658
|Fairbanks Scales
|V1035
|Fancom BV
|V545
|Farm Credit Services of America
|HornerServiceCenter
|Farm Health Guardian
|V104
|Farm Journal’s PORK
|V785
|Farmates Electronics
|V512
|Farmer Boy
|V304
|Farms.com
|V581
|Farmweld
|V519
|Feed Energy Co.
|V308
|FeedFlo
|V561
|FeedLogic by ComDel Innovation
|V406
|FERA Diagnostics & Biologicals
|V1018
|Fetura Cloud
|V803
|Fort Equipment LLC
|SV315
|Fortiva
|G150
|Freight Mate
|V457
|Furst-McNess Co.
|EV112
|Furst-McNess Co.
|EV113
|Furst-McNess Co.
|V345
|G
|
|Gasolec / HeatStar AG
|V219
|Genepro, Inc
|V582
|Genesis Instruments
|V438
|glassSTEEL UV Patch & instaGRIP tile
|V431
|GRAINPROTEINTECH CLIMATE CONTROL & AIR TREATMENT
|V117
|Green Gable
|
|Contracting
|V261
|Grow Master
|V1027
|Guangzhou JIMU Farming Technology Co.
|V712
|H
|
|Hai Lien Intl. Supply Chain -
|
|Main-Link Cleaning Equipment - Suttner
|
|America Company
|V912
|Hamlet Protein, Inc
|EV314
|Hanley International
|V678
|Harvest Solar
|V1062
|Healthy Farms by
|
|Bioverse
|V168
|Heartland Builders
|BV356
|Heinold Hog Markets
|RI100
|Helios-Heat
|V332
|Hendrix Genetics
|
|Swine
|V589, G515
|Hennen Pig Chute
|V265
|Hensley Feed Transportation
|
|Equipment
|SV200
|HerdStar
|V664
|Hog Slat
|V159, G330, G335, G234
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|V139
|Huvepharma
|G120
|Huvepharma
|G122
|I
|
|Iconix
|V1024
|IFF Animal Nutrition
|
|& Health
|V811
|IHT Group
|V362
|Ikadan USA
|V319
|IMPEX Gainesville
|V629
|IMV Technologies /
|
|Ro-main
|V605
|Incinerators by Lewis Repair & Mfg
|V458
|Integritemp
|V737
|Integrity Builders & Supply Inc.
|V640
|INTEHEAT INC.
|V753
|Intervention
|
|Disinfectant
|G125
|Iowa Farmer Today & Missouri Farmer Today
|V910
|Iowa Pork Producers Association
|G338
|IVS
|V244
|J
|
|J&D Manufacturing
|V360
|JBS Pork
|G183, G187
|JImdi Inc
|V172
|Jinan York Husbandry Equipment Co., Ltd.
|V613
|JK Lighting Korea
|V176
|JM Bio Co., Ltd
|V1053
|Johnson Engineering
|
|Group
|V342
|Journal of Nutrient Management
|V1049
|Jyga Technologies
|V133
|K
|
|Kane Manufacturing Company
|V630
|Kanters USA
|V414
|Kemin Animal Nutrition
|
|& Heath
|G260, V145
|KENT Nutrition
|V555
|Kent Nutrition Group
|EV550
|Kerry
|G502
|Kersia
|V405
|Ketchum Mfg.
|V735
|Keys Manufacturing
|V486
|KT Pacer
|EV535
|KUBUS
|V235
|Kunlog Intl.
|V639
|L
|
|L.B. White Company
|V154
|LANXESS Biosecurity Solutions
|V525
|Lone Star Enterprises
|V728
|LSG Healthsystems
|V741
|Lynch Family Co.
|G190
|M
|
|Magapor
|V205
|MANN+HUMMEL Air Filtration Americas
|V660
|MAXIMUS
|V105
|Maximus Dynamic
|V430
|McRig
|G433, G442
|Merck Animal Health
|G223
|Merck Animal Health
|V125
|Merrit Trailers
|SV1115
|MetaFarms
|V126
|Midwest Ag Solutions
|V1006
|Midwest Livestock
|V551
|MIK INTERNATIONAL and NS GROUP
|V100
|Minitube USA
|V132
|MONOFLO
|V614
|Moore Automation
|V666
|Motomco
|V456
|MSW Pipe and Profile Systems Corp
|V243
|MTech Systems /
|
|Hotraco Agri
|V215
|Multifan
|V625
|Mutual Agricultural Software Alliance
|V906
|MWI Animal Health
|G220
|N
|
|National Hog Farmer / Feedstuffs
|V633
|National Pork Board
|SV115
|National Pork Board
|V341
|National Pork Board
|G361
|National Pork Board
|G357
|National Pork Producers Council
|V819, G255
|Navyont
|V242
|Neogen
|V354
|New Modern
|
|Concepts
|V388
|New Standard Ag Inc
|V433
|Nioex Systems
|
|Biovator
|V1036
|Nooyen USA
|V263
|Novonesis
|G285
|Novus International
|G272
|Nu Era Enterprises
|
|(ProSort)
|V556
|Nuhn Industries
|SV1112
|Nutra Blend
|G292
|NutraDrip
|V701
|NUTRIQUEST
|G410
|O
|
|Olmix NA, Inc.
|V747
|Orbit Farm Tech.
|V1002
|Osborne Industries
|V451
|Ottevanger Milling
|
|Engineers
|V160
|P
|
|P&M Apparel
|V1000
|Parker Filtration
|V361
|Pharmax/XJ Bio
|V610
|Pharmgate Animal
|
|Health
|V155
|Phason Inc
|V514
|Phibro Animal
|
|Health Corp.
|V164, G178
|PhytoCare
|V188
|PIC
|V465, G244
|PigCHAMP
|V581
|PigEasy, LLC
|V725
|PigHub
|V1026
|PigKnows
|V628
|PigPros
|V158
|PigTek, Chore-Time
|SV110
|PigTek, Chore-Time
|V675
|Pinnacle
|EV340
|Pinnacle
|V528
|POET
|V902
|Porcitec
|V682
|Precision Lighting
|
|Systems
|V483
|Prevasive USA
|V1009
|PrevTech
|V804
|Pride of the Farm
|V478
|Professional Ag
|
|Marketing
|G420
|ProfitProAG
|V743
|Proline
|EV123
|PSI
|V565
|Puck
|SV500
|Pulse Needle Free
|
|Datamars
|V659
|Purina Animal Nutrition
|V365
|Purple Wave Auction
|V805
|PWA Solutions
|V615
|Q
|
|QC Supply
|V489
|Qingdao Dedahaikang Livestock Machinery .
|V711
|QTI
|V441
|QualiTech, LLC
|V1048
|R
|
|R&K Agri Enterprises
|EV139
|Ralco
|SV1704, SV1750, V325
|Raytec Manufacturing
|V631
|Reproduction
|
|Provisions
|V524
|RMS Roller Grinder
|V754
|Rotecna / American Resources
|V225
|Ruiter Innovations
|V529
|S
|
|SAM Nutrition
|G517
|SAWAGRO LLC
|V1066
|Scherer Inc.
|V140
|Schick Enterprises
|V267
|Schippers USA
|V318, G412
|SDI
|G171
|Shaoxing Wanjia Appliance Co., Ltd
|V530
|Sharp Industries
|V731
|Shima American
|V130
|Sierra Select, A Quintessential Group Brand
|V810
|Signify
|V162
|SiteVue.AI
|V1054
|SKOV North America
|V245
|Smithfield Foods
|G138
|Smithfield Foods
|G136
|Solar Xpress
|SV910
|Soppe Systems.
|V715
|Southwestern Sales
|V905
|Space-Ray
|V903
|St. Louis Lambert International Airport
|V901
|Standard Nutrition
|
|Services
|EV315
|Stenner Pump Co.
|V802
|Stone Manufacturing
|V210
|StoneX Financial Inc.
|V814
|Sudenga Industries
|V111
|Sukup Manufacturing
|V425
|Suma Internacional
|V510
|Sun-North Systems
|V739
|Swine Robotics
|V255
|SwineTech
|V368
|T
|
|T-MOBILE
|SV105
|Talking Table
|V1045
|Talking Table
|V1036 - B
|TechMix
|G510
|Temu Smart Farming
|V806
|The Maschhoffs
|EV1800
|The Parks
|
|Companies
|RI200, RI204
|Thorp Equipment
|V531
|Topigs
|
|Norsvin USA
|V251, G158
|Trackporter
|V920
|Tri-M AI LLC
|V334
|Triple Green Products
|V313
|Trojan Specialty
|
|Products
|V239
|True North Genetics
|EV530
|Trusscore
|V662
|Tyson Foods
|EV325
|U
|
|U.S. Soy
|G520
|Uniferon
|V142
|United Animal
|
|Health
|SV1850, V535
|USDA - Iowa Farm
|
|Service Agency
|V1052
|USDA - NASS
|V745
|USDA APHIS
|V1008
|USDA APHIS Wildlife Services
|V1001
|USDA Packers and Stockyards Division
|V1047
|V
|
|VAL-CO
|V643
|Valero Renewables
|V789
|Validus & Where Food Comes From
|V559
|Van Beek Natural
|
|Science
|V624
|Vantek
|V116
|Varifan/Monitrol
|V619
|Vaxxinova
|V760
|VEGA Americas Inc.
|V560
|Veterinary Sales &
|
|Service
|V156
|Vision Electric
|813
|Vittetoe Inc
|V211
|VTI LLC
|SV912
|VW MFG
|V1043
|W
|
|Waldo Genetics
|V404
|Walinga USA Inc
|SV913
|Washpower Inc
|V184
|Waters | Vicam
|V417
|Whitesigma Farm
|
|Supply
|V179
|Wieser Concrete
|EV542
|Wilson Trailer
|EV336
|X, Y, Z
|
|XF Nebraska /
|
|Grow Master
|V1027
|XFE Products
|V1010
|Xsights
|V1034
|Ya Suh Dar Co.
|V707
|Zamorano University Foundation
|V1064
|Zimmerman Mfg.
|SV460
|Zinpro
|V668
|Zoetis
|G344, V151
|Zoltenko Farms
|V562