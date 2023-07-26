Russia says it has officially pulled out of the crucial grain deal with Ukraine that allowed ships to enter Black Sea ports and transport the crops to the rest of the world. The deal was originally brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. It’s been operating very slowly more recently due to reluctance of Russian staff to inspect the ships.
Since the beginning of the war started by Russia, Ukraine has desperately needed to keep exports flowing; it’s one of the world’s largest exporters of sunflower, maize, wheat and barley. Under the terms of the agreement, cargo ships could collect grain from the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny-Pivdennyi.
In the beginning ships were moving through with few problems and were able to deliver the goods to customers in Africa, Europe and beyond. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced July 17 that the agreement had reached a “de facto” end, but added it could be ratified again if certain conditions were met. Those conditions relate to the transport of particular agricultural goods out of Russia, which Putin said were part of the agreement.
Putin alleges that the deal allowed the export of food and fertilizer out of Russia and that those were not happening. He had threatened to pull out of the deal in the past, blaming western sanctions that he said were hindering Russian agricultural exports.
But Kees Huizinga, a Dutch farmer running a 15,000-hectare farm near Cherkasy in central Ukraine – about 37,066 acres – says the Russians are once again bluffing about the grain deal.
He said, “The Russians are bluffing again with the grain deal. It looks like a ritual repeating itself every 60 days. The grain deal effectively hasn’t really been working during the last few months since Russia has artificially been slowing down the ship inspections.
“Western leaders absolutely shouldn’t give in to these threats from the Russians and make sure Ukraine can export its grain whether Russia likes it or not. People say a lot of things about Turkey’s President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan but he really shows how to deal with the Russians. Other leaders should take his example in this case.
“If the world lets Russia keep on manipulating (the) world food supply, the commodity prices will stay as volatile as they are now. Last year grain prices in western Europe went over US$350 per tonne and this season they plummeted to below $200 per tonne.
“In Ukraine we can get $100 per tonne at the moment because of all the additional handling and alternative transportation costs we have to deal with compared to exporting through the Odessa ports. We can’t grow grain for this price.
“There are no complete alternatives for the grain export through the Black Sea. Since last year’s harvest Ukraine exported 32 million tonnes through the Black Sea, which is half of what we normally export, due to the war.
“Together with the Danube ports, road and rail transport, Ukraine managed to sell most of its commodities, although with a large price reduction at the cost of the farmers. These 32 million tonnes can’t be redirected through Romania or Poland.
“Farmers and consumers need stability and we can’t have Putin interfering with this and use it to destabilize the world.”
In response to Russia ditching the deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they intended to continue exporting grain, reiterating that the agreement was comprised of two deals that mirrored each other – one signed by Ukraine and the other by Russia.
Zelensky said, “We are not afraid. We were approached by companies who own vessels and they’re willing to continue shipping grain if Ukraine agrees to let them in and Turkey to pass them through.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.