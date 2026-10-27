SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Organizers of this year’s American Dairy XPO say the event’s trade show is 95 percent sold out. Taking place Nov. 4-5 in the Exposition Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, the event brings together the technologies, expertise and industry partnerships needed to help dairy producers capitalize on future growth opportunities.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.