Farmers in the United Kingdom who are having trouble finding enough seasonal workers as labor on their farms will be able to tap into new technology to assist them in the future. The UK government has launched a £20 million “robot revolution” for the technology advancement – about US$27 million.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.