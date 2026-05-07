United Kingdom supermarket giant Tesco has opened a new processing plant to convert waste food into valuable animal feed, in a move to increase its supply chain circular production. Operated by food-waste partner RenEco, the new plant is located within the Chelveston Renewable Energy Park and is powered by 100 percent renewable power from wind and solar.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.