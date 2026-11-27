MARENGO, Wis. – The land of Mashkiiziibii, the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, has been called Gete Gititaaning, which means “at the old garden.” The area extends south from the Lake Superior shore well into Ashland County in far-northern Wisconsin. As one travels south, the big forests along the lake give way to farm fields between patches of aspen.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.