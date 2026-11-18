Norwegian virtual-fencing tech company Monil earlier this year launched its new cattle collar in the United States. Designed to increase grazing efficiency, the Monil cattle collar helps producers move cattle to new paddocks in minutes from a phone instead of chasing cows around in the fields. The tech has the potential to improve grazing management, reduce manual labor and gain greater visibility into a herd through simple virtual fencing.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.