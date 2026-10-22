Drought, prolonged summer heat and the expensive price of nitrogen fertilizer lead to discussions on cool season pasture. Many Oklahoma and South Central producers are either waiting to plant cool season annuals for winter grazing or waiting to see if a stand emerges from the seed dusted in a month ago. With rain in the forecast there is still potential for excellent cool season pasture. The benefits and return on investment of incorporating cool season legumes merit consideration.
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