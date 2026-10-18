Ensuring milk or milk replacer is fed to calves at the correct temperature is important for their health, growth and overall development. The temperature of the milk can significantly impact the calf’s digestion and nutrient absorption, which are vital for their early life stages. Learn why maintaining the right milk temperature is essential and what happens in the abomasum when milk is fed too cold.
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