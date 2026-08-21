Charlotte Winder
University of Guelph
Pain can occur for many reasons, including tissue damage and inflammation, which can be a result of both injuries and disease processes. The intensity of pain and how long it may last can depend on the amount of damage, if pain control is used, as well as previous experiences with pain or stress and the calf’s emotional state. Using pain control is most effective when given either before a painful procedure or as early as possible in the course of disease. In general, pain control options for calves are quite safe, with wide safety margins.
kAmkDEC@?8ms:D3F55:?8k^DEC@?8m[ H96C6 6:E96C 2 9@E :C@? @C 42FDE:4 A2DE6 :D FD65 E@ 56DEC@J E96 E:DDF6 H9:49 8C@HD :?E@ E96 9@C?[ :D AC676CC65 @G6C 569@C?:?8[ H9:49 C6BF:C6D DFC8:42= 2>AFE2E:@? E@ C6>@G6 E96 9@C?] s69@C?:?8 42FD6D >@C6 E:DDF6 52>286 2?5 42FD6D =@?86C =2DE:?8 A2:? 2?5 564C62D65 A6C7@C>2?46]k^Am
kAmu@C 3@E9 42FDE:4 A2DE6 2?5 9@E :C@? 5:D3F55:?8[ FD:?8 3@E9 2 =@42= 2?6DE96E:4 2D H6== 2D 2 ?@?\DE6C@:52= 2?E:\:?7=2>>2E@CJ 5CF8 96=AD DF3DE2?E:2==J C65F46 E96 A2:? @7 E96 AC@465FC6] %96 =@42= 2?6DE96E:4 24ED E@ DE@A E96 :?:E:2= A2:? H:E9:? E96 7:CDE 76H 9@FCD[ H9:=6 E96 ?@?\DE6C@:52= 2?E:\:?7=2>>2E@CJ 5CF8 96=AD 4@?EC@= :?7=2>>2E@CJ A2:? 7@C 52JD 7@==@H:?8 E96 AC@465FC6] $652E:G6 DF49 2D IJ=2K:?6 >2J 2=D@ 36 FD65 E@ 96=A H:E9 92?5=:?8j 9@H6G6C[ :E :D 4=62C E92E E96 5CF8 2=@?6 5@6D ?@E DF77:4:6?E=J 4@?EC@= E96 A2:? @7 E96 AC@465FC6[ D@ :E >FDE 36 4@>3:?65 H:E9 =@42= 2?6DE96E:4 2?5 ?@?\DE6C@:52= 2?E:\:?7=2>>2E@CJ 5CF8D] #6DF=ED 2C6 >:I65 C682C5:?8 :>A24E @7 D652E:@? @? E96 42=7[ E96C67@C6[ IJ=2K:?6 FD6 :D 36DE =67E FA E@ E96 5:D4C6E:@? @7 E96 :?5:G:5F2= 72C> 2?5 E96:C 96C5 G6E6C:?2C:2?]k^Am