BENTON, Wis. – Hereford bulls remain cool as cucumbers even when Kevin Bennett of Sandrock Ranch Herefords drives close to them with his Ranger utility vehicle. Their “laid back” demeanor is one of the reasons he likes the breed, he says.
But the Herefords need to be more than docile. As both a commercial beef producer and a breeder, Bennett says he’s focused on yield and carcass weight.
The Benton-area rancher produces cattle as well as raises hay and corn along with his daughter Stacy Moltzan. They typically wean 400 calves on an annual basis. Their commercial herd is comprised of more than 200 head, which they sell to Greater Omaha Packing of Omaha, Nebraska.
They also retain about 90 head of replacement heifers and have 40 bulls; their breeding herd is comprised of Registered Herefords. They buy bulls from around the country, he said. They also sell bulls and semen to other beef producers.
“We do artificial insemination on our replacement heifers and recently branched out to embryo transfer,” he said.
Bennett and Moltzan have been selling cattle to Greater Omaha for about a decade. The beef processor chooses cattle with an English heritage such as Herefords, matching its feed and age requirements to ensure customers receive consistency and excellent-quality beef.
“Our grading is considerably higher than the industry average,” the company states.
Most of the beef that the processor purchases must grade Choice or better, Bennett said.
“A lot of their beef is exported to Europe, Saudi Arabia and China,” he said. “Europeans can’t seem to get enough corn-fed beef.”
Sandrock’s cattle are age- and source-verified; they’re fed a 60.3-mega-calorie ration for 100 days. The ranch participates in a Non-Hormone Treated Cattle Program; participating cattle producers earn a premium for supplying cattle that haven’t been treated with hormones. Those cattle are segregated from other cattle. A third-party company audits participating cattle producers to ensure they’re following the program, Bennett said. He predicts identity preservation will become widely used in the beef industry in the not-too-distant future.
Another trend he sees is increasing interest in crossing Hereford bulls with Angus females to produce “Black Baldy” cattle, he said. Herefords have a calm disposition and good mothering ability, while Angus have good carcass yield with well-marbled meat. Several crossbreeding studies have showed an average improvement in weaning weight per cow when a simple two-breed rotation is used with Hereford and Angus breeds.
The advantage is known as heterosis or hybrid vigor, according to Oklahoma State University. Bennett said F1 heterosis can result in 50 to 70 pounds of added weight to a calf at weaning.
Dave Lalman is an Oklahoma State University-Cooperative Extension Service beef specialist. A 2018 study he conducted showed that Black Baldy cows averaged a better body-condition score than straight-Angus cows. In that study the crossbred cows also averaged about 2 pounds per day less forage intake than the purebred cows.
“On an annual basis, the Black Baldy cows would be expected to consume about 725 pounds less forage,” he said. “By using the crossbred female and taking advantage of lower feed intake and maintenance requirements of Hereford cattle in our crossbreeding system, we should be able to increase stocking rate or reduce the number of acres required by about 1 acre per cow-calf unit.”
Bill Wiley of Wiley’s Wonderland near Elizabeth, Illinois, has purchased Sandrock’s Hereford bulls. He breeds them to his Black Angus cows and said he sees good hybrid vigor. He also likes the calm disposition of the Hereford breed.
“Angus-Hereford is a great cross,” he said. “And the carcass traits are good.”
Marland Bode, who farms near Dickeyville, Wisconsin, also has purchased Sandrock’s bulls for his commercial herd.
“Kevin breeds for carcass quality and we value his expertise,” Bode said. “It has put more money in our pockets.”
Visit sandrockranchherefords.com and greateromaha.com for more information. Visit youtube.com – search for “dave lalman” – to watch videos about the Oklahoma State University research and for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.