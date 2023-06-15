Everybody knows Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland. The state is known for a strong farming heritage. But in this century in America most folks live in cities. Many rural parts of the nation have been losing population for decades; sometimes farmers feel forgotten.
But turn back the calendar about seven-score years to a time when 80 percent of Wisconsin’s population lived in the country. Farmers were such a strong force in Wisconsin that in 1873 one was elected to the highest office in the state. That person, William R. Taylor, is known as the “Granger Governor” – but while he was in office most folks called him “Farmer Taylor.”
Taylor, born in Connecticut, made his way to Wisconsin via Ohio. In Ohio he had taught school and served in the state militia. Wisconsin became the 30th state in 1848; Taylor came her and settled near Cottage Grove to farm. It didn’t take long for Farmer Taylor to become interested in politics. Like many farmers in those days, he joined the Democratic Party.
Politics in Wisconsin marched to a different drummer in the 1800s. There were more political parties and different issues. Elections for the state Legislature were held every year, with the whole state Assembly and half the state Senate elected each year. Governors served terms of two years. Turnover in all offices tended to be frequent. Taylor was elected to the Dane County Board, served in the assembly in 1855 and in the state Senate during 1859-1860.
In 1867, about two years after the Civil War ended, the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Animal Husbandry was founded as a social organization to promote economic and political well-being of communities and agriculture. Commonly known as “the Grange,” the nonpartisan organization swept the nation. It became an avenue families, neighbors and communities could use to organize, discuss issues and develop political efficacy. Farmer Taylor joined the Grange and became well-known through it.
As the election of 1873 approached two important issues concerned voters, especially farmers. Railroads in Wisconsin were mostly unregulated. Prices charged to transport people, livestock and produce were determined by the “invisible hand of the market.” In other words the owners of the railroads charged as much as the market would bear. The other issue was the recently passed Graham Law that controlled liquor. The law made saloon keepers responsible for the actions of “drunkards.” Wisconsin-grown grain was a major ingredient in spirits and beer. Many German immigrants living in Wisconsin believed that each person had individual responsibility for his or her own actions.
Farmer Taylor rode the support of his fellow Grangers, Democrats and some dissatisfied Republicans fueled by his interest in reforming the railroads and doing away with the Graham Law. He won the race for governor in 1873. Taylor beat his opponent, Cadwallader Washburn, by more than 15,000 votes.
Taylor took office as a reform governor; he paid for his own inauguration and refused free railroad passes and telegrams. He reduced state spending, reduced taxes and shrunk the size of state government by reducing the number of state employees.
But as often happens, governing proved more difficult than campaigning. Though a railroad reform law was approved with bipartisan support in the state Legislature, the law was challenged in the courts. When the Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court resigned, Farmer Taylor – now the Grainger Governor – appointed Edward G. Ryan as a replacement. Ryan wrote a landmark opinion that said the state had the right to regulate railroads.
Nonetheless, when Republicans again took control of the Legislature the law regulating railroads was repealed. Railroad regulation would remain an issue for years to come.
Also during Taylor’s term the hated Graham Law was repealed. It was replaced by a law that was less onerous to saloonkeepers and those who believed in individual responsibility – or at least in the easy availability of liquor.
With the Graham Law gone and railroad regulation in flux, the political sands shifted as some of the reform fever in Wisconsin dissipated. And so in the election for governor in 1875 the wind in Taylor’s political sails slacked. Farmer Taylor was defeated by his Republican opponent, Harrison Ludington, by less than 1,000 votes.
Taylor didn’t hold state office again. He lost a fortune through grain-market speculation and died in 1909 as a pauper in the Gisholt Home for the Aged. But the Grainger Governor’s likeness is still known by a portrait of himself that he donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Visit www.wisconsinhistory.org – search for “William R. Taylor” – and www.nationalgrange.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.