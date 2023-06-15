Related to this story

Most Popular

From the Fields

From the Fields

What a spring it has been. We went from thinking it would be a late spring to having an early spring, then back to a late spring but finishing…

Shipping season starts smoothly

Shipping season starts smoothly

Lake Superior had little ice cover during the 2022-2023 winter. That contributed to an early start to the 2023 shipping season at the seaport …

Earth warming worsens

Earth warming worsens

There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years, the United Nations weath…

Digital tools dig deeper

Digital tools dig deeper

Successful farming is increasingly fueled by data and automation, innovations that can boost yields and profits while improving sustainability.