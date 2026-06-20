Even though Romulo Lollato had traveled more than 9,000 miles and 30 hours away, he ended up in a climate and wheat-producing region that looked almost exactly like the one he had just left in Kansas.
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Even though Romulo Lollato had traveled more than 9,000 miles and 30 hours away, he ended up in a climate and wheat-producing region that looked almost exactly like the one he had just left in Kansas.
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