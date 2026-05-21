Increasing and decreasing gasoline prices are not only affecting what people pay at the pump, but also they are shaping demand for biofuels and the outlook for key agricultural commodities.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Increasing and decreasing gasoline prices are not only affecting what people pay at the pump, but also they are shaping demand for biofuels and the outlook for key agricultural commodities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The start to the 2026 field-crop season has been reasonably quiet in terms of disease. Dry weather after the start of corn and soybean plantin…
Where will we find the next generation of farmers? How can we help more young people become interested in agriculture? We hear those questions…
Imagine buying a dozen eggs at a grocery store, but when you get home and open the carton, there’s only a half dozen inside because you weren’…
Thurman Johnson went to a Safeway Aug. 22, 2025, in Spokane, Washington, to gear up for a day of removing invasive garden loosestrife, but he …
Conservation tillage practices, such as no-till and reduced till, are critical for sustainable agriculture, and they are gradually becoming po…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.