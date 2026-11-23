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Tanner Ehmke is lead economist for dairy and specialty crops in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange research division, where his focus is on providing market and industry research for the dairy and specialty-crops sectors.
Emmie Noyes is an economist in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange research division, primarily supporting the grains, oilseeds and farm-supply sectors.
CoBank is a $158 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. It’s a member of the Farm Credit System. Visit www.cobank.com for more information.